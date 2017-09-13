Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for deaths of Irma victims in Florida

A running generator likely killed three family members at a Florida home left powerless from Hurricane Irma.

Seven people were inside the home when a child called authorities for help Tuesday evening.

Three people, including at least one child, are dead and four other people who were rescued may not make it, officials said.

Authorities said two people were found dead inside the home and one person was able to make it outside but collapsed and died.

The first deputy inside the door was overcome by the carbon monoxide fumes from the generator inside.

Neighbors who had just seen the family outside grilling Monday night say they feel powerless.

"It's so sad because you know these people. They're from your neighborhood, you know how bad it is," said Maria Tuzzeo. "I said hi to them, how ya doing, and they said yes. To know that if I would have known there was a generator there, I would have... but they were all outside."

Although the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, officials believe the deaths were an accident.

