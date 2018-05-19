Card skimmer found at Fort Madison bank

Fort Madison Police are investigating a card skimmer that was found on an ATM at a local bank, but they would not say where.

It was found around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a Fort Madison resident found the skimmer after pulling on the device that reads the debit card. Police suggest doing that any time you use an ATM or gas pump where you insert your card.

Typically, skimmers look identical to the original card reader so that people do not notice them.

They're used to gather personal information to be transferred on another card that has a magnetic strip and can be used again using illegal information, according to police.

They say there is no way to tell if this skimmer had taken information.

"FMPD strongly recommends that before inserting your card, pull on the card reader itself. If there is any play in the reader then do not use it and notify an employee or local officials," Fort Madison Police wrote in a Facebook post.

The skimmer that was found is pictured above, police are investigating.

If you have any information, call Fort Madison Police at 319-372-2525.