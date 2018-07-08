Card skimmer found at Ft. Madison ATM

Fort Madison Police are checking local bank ATM machines after a card skimmer was found.

Police say it was found at 11:15 Sunday morning at a Connection One Bank ATM on the West End of Fort Madison.

"Please be cautious when using ATMs," Police posted to Facebook Sunday.

Fort Madison Police found another ATM in late May.

Police suggest you pull on the place where you insert your debit or credit card before using it, skimmers are a device that fits over that area. A simple pull should be able to reveal a skimmer is being used.