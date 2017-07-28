Caretaker will push friend with Cerebral Palsy, the entire way at Bix Road race

Along with the runners and walkers taking part in the bix tomorrow, there are some doing the course, on wheels.

One caregiver will be running with her friend in a wheel chair, at the 43rd annual Bix road race.

Korey Wilson, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, has been limited to what he can do since he was born. But his caretaker is giving him a chance to push past those limits, and finally, take part in his favorite race.

When Ashley Simmon decided to run the Bix-7, she didn't have to look far to find a running partner.

Simmon is a care taker at winning wheels rehabilitation center -- she decided to give Korey Wilson a chance to live out a dream.

With their constant laughter and jokes. It's a strong bond that can be hard to find.

Simmon says it was an easy decision to push Korey the whole way, even though she knows it won't be easy. But Simmon says it's also a chance to show everyone anything is possible.

"Just showing that yeah he doesn't have to do it by himself, but with Wheels and with me, we're going to do it, and we're going to thrive, and it's going to be awesome," said Simmon.

They're ready to laugh and they're ready to run.

"I'm going to bring the fire at the race," said Wilson.

But more importantly, they say they're ready to do it together.

"That hour and a half struggle compare nothing to what Korey has gone through," Simmon said.

