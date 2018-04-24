Carjacker drops off baby after taking a father's running car

A photojournalist in Florida found an eight-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped during a carjacking.

WFLA's Michael Egger found the infant in a condo parking lot Monday while working on an unrelated story with a reporter.

The baby was alone in his car seat with a bottle tucked underneath his arm. The reporter called 911 and police showed up 30 seconds later.

The officer told them the infant had just been kidnapped when his dad stepped away from the car to grab his wallet he left inside their home.

Police say that's when the suspect spotted the car with the engine running, took off and dropped off the baby after discovering he was in the backseat.

"It was only a couple minutes and I had no idea why somebody would leave a baby there," Egger said. "I just made sure that while I was watching the baby he was safe."

"He was not sweating he was not hot," Egger said. "He was sitting there with he was sleeping his chest was moving so he was still alive."

The suspect later ditched the car and is still on the run. The baby is fine and is back with his parents.