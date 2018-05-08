Carlsten selected as Davenport Fire Chief

Corri Spiegel, Davenport City Administrator has announced Michael Carlsten as Davenport’s Fire Chief.

Michael Carlsten is a 24-year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department with over 11 years as a Chief Officer. In addition to his daily responsibilities of managing and supervising personnel and equipment on his designated shift as district chief, Carlsten has been the administrator for the department’s ISO evaluations. During this time, the department’s overall score has increased at every visit and the current rating has been raised from a score of 3 to a higher score of 2. Carlsten has significant specialized training in Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue and serves as the technical rescue coordinator for the Davenport Fire Department. He is a member of the State of Iowa’s Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) team and serves as assistant coordinator to the department’s HAZMAT program. With that focus, he has been involved in the process of securing several grants for funding, written policies and assisted with implementing the cross-training of first responders from throughout the region.

“I am excited and honored at this opportunity to lead an outstanding department” said Chief Carlsten. “I look forward to the future of the City of Davenport and the Davenport Fire Department. “

Chief Carlsten has a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa. He recently received a certificate from the Certified Public Manager program at Drake University and has an Associate’s degree in Fire Science Technology from Illinois Central College, East Peoria, Illinois. His list of credentials recently increased as he received Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Center of Public Safety Excellence. Additionally, Chief Carlsten has focused his training on command level courses from the National Fire Academy, Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

Chief Carlsten will begin his duties as Fire Chief starting May 10, 2018, at an annual salary of $119,000.