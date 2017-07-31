Carnival safety in the spotlight heading into 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair

Carnival safety is at the forefront after a couple of deadly incidents at fairs over the last several months. This week, thousands will flock to the midway for the kick-off to this year's Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. While looking into carnival safety, KWQC found out rides there are checked out numerous times before hand and throughout the week.

"We put up just about everything we have here. This is probably our biggest venue of the year," said Pat Cates, Office Manager for Evans United Shows, Inc.

The company has been coming to the Mississippi Valley Fair since the 1970's. Crews started assembling some of the rides last week but most of them are fresh off of the Jackson County Fair, not trucked in until Monday.

"We've had a good day. We started early and they're starting to wrap things up. The last I was on the midway they were starting to run the rides and check them out," said Cates.

While some rides have been inspected, they won't all get a final okay until just hours before the fair kicks off. There's a state inspection done before opening, an insurance inspector looks over the rides, and the carnival's annual third-party inspection will happen this week as well. Beyond that, Evans United staff say their own safety checks are ongoing throughout the week.

"Our guys inspect all day long, you know. It's not something we just do in the morning and sign off on our inspection sheets. It's something the guys do all day long," added Cates.

Evans is the same carnival that ran rides in Wichita, Kansas back in May of this year, where a 15-month-old girl died after touching an electrically charged fence. A different company is behind the deadly incident in Ohio, though that's a scene that will be fresh on many people's minds heading into fair week.

"I know the thing in Ohio has got people a little excited but ya know I just say, come out, look at the rides, if you think that's the ride for you get on and you'll have a great time," she said.

Fairgoers will notice a ride called the "Fireball," but carnival reps say this Texas-made attraction is nothing like what made headlines last week.

"Ours just goes in a circle and it looks pretty calm until you get on it."

"I just want them to come on out, have a good time," said Cates.

The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday with big name acts in the grandstand starting at 8 o'clock each night.