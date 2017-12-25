Carrie Fisher wrote some of her funniest "Last Jedi" lines

Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher delivered a lot more than just a strong final performance as Princess Leia in "The Last Jedi".

The late actress, who was also a screenwriter and best-selling author, also came up with some of her own funniest lines.

Director Rian Johnson told People Magazine that Fisher's creative influence was key in structuring the scenes she was in.

Johnson remarked that Fisher's ideas were operative in every moment that she was on screen.

Fisher died last December at the age of 60.