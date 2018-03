Carrie Underwood has released her music video for her single "The Champion" and it features the Midwest.

Throughout the video, Underwood focuses on different movements happening around the world.

Included in the video is the famous Iowa Wave from Iowa Hawkeye Football games and patients at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Stead Family Children's Hospital.

'The Wave' makes its appearance about two minutes into the video.

