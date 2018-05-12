Mail carriers combat hunger with Stamp Out Hunger food drive

Letter carriers are collecting more than mail today. Across the country, carrier are collecting food donations for the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Volunteers spent the day driving through neighborhoods, collecting canned and boxed foods in yellow bags left in your mail. Organizers say many of the volunteers are current or former postal workers.

Over the last 25 years, the food drive has collected 1.5 billion pounds of food. It is organized by the National Letter Carriers union. Nationally, they raised over 75 million pounds of food in 2017. Organizers say food items collected in the Quad Cities will be given to River Bend Food Bank.

Postal workers placed yellow bags in mailboxes earlier this week to raise awareness for the food drive. All you have to do to participate if you haven't already, is place any canned or nonperishable food items in that yellow bag and place it by your mailbox for volunteers to collect.

While today is the big collection day, volunteers will be on the lookout for donations throughout this next week if you would still like to donate.