Carroll County Sheriff looks for lumberjack who's endangering motorists

Officials are trying to find a suspect before someone gets seriously hurt or killed. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is investigating three different incidents where someone intentionally cut down a large tree and had the tree fall over a road.

These incidents occurred between Tuesday, February 6 and Monday, February 12.

All three of these incidents occurred in the dark and near a curve on the roadway. The trees were left blocking the road, creating a major hazard.

The locations of these incidents were Slick Road, north of Mt. Carroll; Scenic Bluff Road, near Airport Road; and Fulrath Mill Road, near Ivy Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP (7867).