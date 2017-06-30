Carroll County Sheriff asks public help to find stolen Prowler

The Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Meyers Road and Skunk Hollow Road, north of Mt. Carroll.

Sometime between June 10th and June 27th, unknown subjects forced entry into a building.

Taken from the building was a camouflage, 2009 Arctic Cat Prowler. The Prowler has a slow moving vehicle emblem on the roll cage, an aftermarket rear view mirror and the parking brake does not work. Also taken was a black battery charger and a 16-gallon fuel tank partially full of gasoline.

If you have any information about this crime, any other crime or the location of a wanted felon, call us at 815-244-STOP!