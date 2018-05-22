Carroll County crime stoppers searching for two unrelated suspects

The Carroll County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating two people who are wanted in two separate charges.

The first is 35-year-old, Jacob D. Keenan. Keenan is wanted on Contempt and Possession of Methamphetamine charges.

The second is 39-year-old David M King. King is wanted on Financial Institution Fraud charges.

Crime Stoppers is a way for citizens to report illegal activity, remain anonymous and receive a cash reward. To make a tip, call us at 815-244-STOP.

