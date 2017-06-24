Carroll County man arrested for possession of child porn

Police in Chadwick, Illinois have arrested a man charged with possession of child pornography.

On Friday, June 23, 2017, an investigation conducted by the Chadwick Police Department, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Rochelle Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Illinois State Police culminated with a search warrant conducted in the 100 block of Snow Street in Chadwick. After the search, 67-year-old Jim D. Shaffer was arrested and charged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.