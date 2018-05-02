Cars burglarized, one car stolen after being left unlocked in Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Police Department is reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after receiving multiple reports of car burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

Early Tuesday morning police say they received the reports and the stolen vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. All of the crimes occurred in residential areas south of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue.

- 18th Street/East Dale Court area: Reports of juveniles attempting to get into vehicles by trying door handles.

- 4800 block of Bald Eagle Court: Several vehicles burglarized, police they were left unlocked.

- 2500 block of Hunter Road: Vehicle left unlocked with keys inside was stolen.

- 2300 block of Lindenwood Drive: A vehicle left unlocked was burglarized.

Again, police are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and to not leave a crime of opportunity available.

