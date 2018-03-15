Cars damaged by BB gun in East Moline and Rock Island

On Friday night, March 9th, more than 25 cars were damaged in East Moline when unknown suspects shot out car windows with a BB gun.

Most of the vehicles hit were parked in the area of 100 to 600 blocks of 15th, 16th and 17th Avenue.

The suspects caused thousands of dollars in damage.

In Rock Island, five cars in the area of 16th and 24th Street and 5th to 19th Avenue were damaged in the same way Friday night.

It is not known if these are related to the East Moline incidents.