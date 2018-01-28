Cars damaged in shots fired incident in Davenport

UPDATE: Davenport Police say they are investigating two scenes in West Davenport.

In the 700 block of Howell Street, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3 p.m.. Police say cars were damaged from gunfire in that area.

The Davenport Shift Supervisor tells TV-6 the incident "became mobile" and officers also responded to Telegraph and Pine.

Police say the two scenes are connected and they are interviewing people about both scenes. They do not have anyone in custody.

ORIGINAL: Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 700 block of North Howell Street.

The call came in around 3 p.m. Neighbors tell TV-6 that they heard gunshots in the area, police did recover casings on scene.

Police are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.