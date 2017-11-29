Cary Grant died in Davenport on this day in 1986

Cary Grant was the very definition of a romantic leading man from the 1930s to 1950s.

The debonair actor starred on film with many of the top leading ladies of the day, including Mae West, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman and Doris Day.

In the mid-1980s, after he retired from acting, Grant visited several cities for fundraisers and to appear in a one-man question-and-answer show.

He was at the Adler Theater in downtown Davenport preparing for a performance on the afternoon of November 29, 1986 when he started feeling ill.

Grant was taken back to the nearby Blackhawk Hotel (known as “Hotel Blackhawk” today) where a doctor found him to be having a massive stroke.

After being taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, which later became part of Genesis HealthCare System, Grant died at 11:22 p.m. at the age of 82.

The New York Times at the time of his death said Grant was “devastatingly handsome” and “a beloved figure in American film for over 30 years.”

His ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.