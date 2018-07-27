Case of missing University of Iowa student prompts new interest in unsolved missing persons cases

University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, 20, has been missing more than a week now and the search for Tibbetts is in high gear.

"She's smart," Laura Calderwood, Mollie's mother. "She's sassy."

Tibbetts has become the face of missing people, putting a spotlight on Iowa.

"People can identify with young people missing," Dennis Harker, Director of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network said.

Harker said Mollie's case a prompted a new interested in unsolved missing person's cases.

"It brings everybody's focus to missing persons cases and because a lot of it is done on social media," Harker said. "It increases the traffic on social media and so people start looking for other cases and paying attention to that."

Tibbetts name is now listed as one of the 405 missing Iowans on the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation's website. Some of those cases date back decades, while 36 names have been added to the list in a matter of days. Harker said since Tibbetts vanished, those names have been shared more and could bring closure to a number of cases.

"The sharing, the publicity, the community involvement is massive and it has been a direct reason why that person was retrieved or why they were returned to their family," Harker said.

"I guarantee you that the number is much larger than that because a large number of the cases we deal with do not get into that database," Harker said."

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network said the Quad Cities sees about one missing person per week.