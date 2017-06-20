Cash Flow Crisis at Clinton Homeless Shelter, leaders plea for donations

For Ben Wright, a father of 4, it’s been a tough year. For a month out of the year he and his children lived in a van.

“It just snowballed, everything happened at once, and the van transmission went out and we were stuck,” Wright said.

But after a string of bad luck, he found the Victory Center.

“I would have rather slept on the street then split them up, this place has been a blessing,” he said.

Funding concerns at a Clinton homeless shelter, leaders at the victory center shelter say they're facing a cash flow crisis, the lowest amount of funds they've had in nearly 15 years.

The executive director of the Victory Center, Ray Gimenez, says he currently has just $108 in the current funding account.

For 30 years now the shelter has received it's funding from various churches and residents in the area, a total of $81,000 in the first part of 2016 alone.

But this year that number dropped by $31,000.

Gimenez says the funding concerns will make it difficult to help shelter the 76 people they currently have in the facility, but he also says 11 of the shelter's employees may not get paid.

“You know the thing is that we want to make sure that we are providing the free meals that we provide every single day to the poor and the needy cause they desperately need it. And so my employees are willing to sacrifice whatever needed to be sacrificed for us to be able to, you know, to give free meals to those that are hurting,” Gimenez said.

The Victory Center hopes to reach $6,000 in donations by Friday, the 23rd. If they do not make that amount in that time, leaders say they may have to stop housing people until their funds are in order.

