Cash Reward Extended In Davenport Murder Case

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and the Davenport Police Department are extending a $10,000 cash reward for 90 days to help solve the murder of Jason Roberts.

Roberts, 46, was found near the 800 block of W. 4th Street on Saturday, June 9th, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The scene is close to Lafayette Park, two blocks north of the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Roberts was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are aksing for any help or information that could help them find Roberts' killer.

Roberts, according to his cousin, Elder Teague, was involved in some of the first conversations about solutions to violence in the community.

Those with information can contact Davenport Police or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. They can also call a tip line at (309) 762-9500 or use the free mobile app "P3 Tips."

All tips are anonymous and the cash reward will be given if the information given leads to an arrest of the person responsible.

