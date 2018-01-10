Catholic priest arrested in southern Illinois on child pornography charges

Belleville police say 54-year-old Rev. Gerald R. Hechenberger was arrested after detectives found images and videos of child pornography and drug paraphernalia at Holy Childhood Church and school in Mascoutah.

Hechenberger was charged Tuesday with child pornography and possession of methamphetamine. He remains in custody after his bail was set at $2 million.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a group called Internet Crimes Against Children.