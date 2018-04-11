Cattle rescued from barn fire

A Delhi man had to evacuate his cattle barn during a fire Tuesday night. Multiple fire departments were called to 2403 Omega Road around 10 p.m.

Larry Shover, the homeowner, says he believes the fire started in his shop building and then quickly spread. He says the buildings are likely a total loss.

Shover told TV9 he thinks he was able to safely get all of his cattle out of the barn in time. TV9 is working with authorities to gather more details about how the fire possibly started.