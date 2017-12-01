Caught On Cam: Officer Shocks Partner

Police in Riverside, Ohio have released dash-cam video of an incident on Thanksgiving day where a police officer was injured in the line of duty.

Two Riverside police officers were responding to a domestic call when a man inside a vehicle refused to show the officers his identification. After repeated requests, the officers pulled him from the vehicle to arrest him.

In the struggle, one of the officers used his stun gun on the man, but one of the prongs hit his partner.

That officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

