Caught on Camera: Cyclist hit by SUV

A bike rider suffered only minor injuries after being clipped by a vehicle on a Tennessee highway.

Two cyclists, Tyler Noe and fellow triathlete Greg Goodman, were traveling in a lane of the Natchez Trace Parkway on Sat., July 8, 2017 when one of them was hit by a passing vehicle.

Goodman was wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet when he captured Noe as he was knocked off his bike by an SUV. Noe said it happened in the blink of an eye. Amazingly, Noe did not suffer serious injuries.

Police tracked down the driver and arrested him on several criminal charges.

The two cyclists hope that by sharing their experience, they can help protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.