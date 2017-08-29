Caught on cam: Bank robbers dressed as nuns

No, investigators do not believe these are nuns on the run. But police say the two women who robbed the bank in Tannersville did dress up in habits.

One of them did pull a gun, but before police got to the Citizens Bank on busy Route 611, those two were out the door and took off without getting any cash. Here's what the FBI says happened here just after noon:

One of the women with the full nun habit, veil, and wimple covering her hair, pulled the gun and demanded money. The other with the similar get-up stood near the door in sunglasses.

Police believe a teller pulled an alarm that spooked these sinning sisters who most likely aren't nuns but robbers described as two Hispanic women around 5 foot tall with medium build.

