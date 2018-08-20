Cedar Rapids man arrested, found with gun taken from off-duty cop's car

A Cedar Rapids man is in jail on multiple charges after police say he was found in possession of a stolen gun.

On Friday, just before midnight officers conducted a traffic stop at the Kwik Shop on West Locust Street. During the traffic stop, police say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the car. A probable cause search was initiated.

During a search of the car, officers located a gun that contained six rounds of ammunition. Police say they also found a gram of "high-grade marijuana."

Police say 18-year-old Jayce Collins was in the backseat of the car and refused to speak to officers. Another person in the car told police officers the gun belonged to Collins.

A check through NCIC revealed the gun, a Sig Sauer P229 was taken during a vehicle burglary of an off-duty police officer. The value of the gun is listed at $629. TV-6 has reached out to Davenport police asking where the gun was stolen from and police said they did not have that information available.

Police say a check of Collins' criminal history revealed he is currently on probation and received a deferred judgment for Felon in Possession of Firearm/Offensive weapon, 1st-degree Theft and Carrying Weapons. Police say the charges are dated at Aug. 16, 2018, just one day before the above incident.

Collins is being charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm, a felony and 3rd-degree Theft, a misdemeanor. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $5,000.