Cedar Rapids mayor announces bid for Iowa governor

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett says he's running for governor to offer Iowa a "new game plan" after the departure of longtime governor Terry Branstad.

He stopped by our studio today to talk about his plans.

"The Branstad era has come to a close, it's time to pick new leaders with new ideas, and I'm out campaigning around the state now talking about a new game plan for the state of Iowa."

Corbett will run as a Republican in next year's primary, challenging Iowa's new governor, Kim Reynolds.

Corbett made the official announcement on Tuesday in a neighborhood the city helped rebuild following the devastating 2008 floods in Cedar Rapids.

He said he wants to "revitalize Iowa the way we have revitalized the state's second largest city."

