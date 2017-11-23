Celebrate "Small Business Saturday" this weekend in Davenport

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Davenport this weekend by visiting small businesses in the Hilltop Campus Village.

Saturday's event will feature a pop-up Hilltop Shopping Headquarters in the south end of the Harrison Lofts, the event starts at 8 a.m.

For the first 100 in attendance, they will hand out 100 Small Business Saturday canvas bags filled with information and each bag includes a $5 gift certificate towards participating Hilltop businesses.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques announced its third-annual "shop hop" event, That Dam Shopping Trip which will be taking place during Small Business Saturday. Businesses on both sides of the Mississippi River will offer sales, refreshments and prizes as they welcome customers to the event.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be joined by the ARTery, Vintage Varieties, Inner Sanctum and Splash in Rock Island, Abernathy's, Chocolate Manor, Crafted QC, SiS International Shop and Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport.

Each of the ten participating locations has donated a $100 gift certificate, with one lucky winner who gets a stamp at each location will leave with $1,000 in gift certificates to each of these businesses.

New to That Dam Shopping Trip this year will be small businesses from downtown Rock Island and Davenport will be Bonus Shops. Shoppers are not required to stop at the Bonus Shops to be entered to the win grand prize, however, the Bonus Shops will be offering its own separate drawings and prizes. Participating Bonus Shops will be What a Gem, Sentio Soaps, Willey Bandz, Taste Buds and Spellbound.

That Dam Shopping Trip will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and shoppers can pick up their stamp sheet at any participating locations including the Bonus Shops. Completed stamp sheets can be turned in at their last stop.

For further information, check out That Dam Shopping Trip on Facebook, or contact Brandy VandeWalle at 309-314-1567.