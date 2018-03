It's the first day of Spring and that means there's a sweet giveaway to celebrate!

It's the fourth annual Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.

That means participating non-mall Dairy Queen and D-Q Grill and Chill locations across the country will offer up a free small cone of vanilla soft serve today.

Dairy Queen will also be collecting donations for local children's miracle network hospitals.

Last year, Dairy Queen contributed nearly $300,000 in one day to local hospitals.