Fill up your bowl, it's National Cereal Day!

Cereal has been the country's most popular breakfast item since the end of the 19th Century, however, it's not just for breakfast anymore. Over the decades, cereal has become for some, a popular bedtime snack.

It's also used in cakes, cookies and other items like the ever-popular rice crispy bar treats.

The cereal revolution started in 1854 when Ferdinand Schumacher used a hand oats grinder in his Akron, Ohio store.