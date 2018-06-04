Celebrating National Cheese Day!

Grab a knife, it's National Cheese Day!

The internationally-loved food comes from pressed curds of milk from cows, buffalo, goats or sheep.

Cheese's texture and taste then comes from temperature and aging, as well as seasonings that can be added as it is made.

While every nation in the world has their own variety, one can argue that Italy has harnessed the market.

There are many ways you can honor National Cheese Day. One way would be trying a kind of cheese you've never had before.

Happy cheesing!