Celebrating National Doughnut Day!

This is National Doughnut Day!

It originally began as a way to commemorate the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

So, if you like doughnuts, this is your lucky day.

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free doughnut of their choice and no purchase is required.

At Dunkin' Donuts, you can get your choice of any classic doughnut free with the purchase of a beverage.

Every Walmart in America will celebrate the day by giving away one free glazed doughnut per customer.

And here are some fun facts from Dawn Foods, the creator of the first industrial donut mix.

More than 10-billion doughnuts are made in the U.S. every year. And the average consumer eats 31 doughnuts per year.