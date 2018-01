Wednesday, Jan. 24 is a day for celebration as it is National Peanut Butter Day.

MGN

The Aztecs and Incas made an early version of peanut butter, but it wasn't as creamy as the version Americans have been eating for decades.

Peanut butter was first introduced to the masses at the 1904 Universal Exposition in St. Louis.

It's packed with protein and is a strong source of Vitamin E, B-6, Calcium and Iron.