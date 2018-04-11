Celebrating National Pet Day

You may want to give your pet some extra love and attention today in honor of National Pet Day.

The annual day started back in 2005 and is celebrated each year on April 11, and to prove just how important pets are, here are some fun statistics.

According to Zulily, the online retailer, 42% of millennial pet owners would rather snuggle with their pet than their romantic partner.

71% of millennials say they would take a pay cut if it meant they could bring their pet to work every day.

And a Survey-Monkey report for Netflix found that 71% of people find their pets to be the best binge watching partner, with 84% saying they have watched Netflix with their pet.

Send us a picture of your pet! We'll add them in a slideshow to show off your furry friends!