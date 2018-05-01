Celebrating National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week is being celebrated across the nation this week.

According to a new survey from the UPS store, the American dream of opening a small business is still alive and well.

In fact, 66% of those surveyed said they had dreamed of opening a small business.

Respondents said the top motivator for opening a small business included being their own boss (35%) and believing in their own idea (17%).

Financial security, financial commitment and the fear of failure were American's top fears for launching their own business.

Among the types of businesses Americans most dream of owning, technology solutions, restaurants and consumer goods.