Celebrating World Emoji Day, Apple promises new emojis

Today is World Emoji Day and Apple is unveiling more than 70 new emoji characters to celebrate the day.

The new Emoji collection includes new options for those with red hair, gray hair, curly hair and no hair.

Also being unveiled, new smiley faces that bring added expression, party face, pleading face, cold face and face with hearts.

Joining the growing list of animal characters, the parrot, lobster, kangaroo and peacock.

In the food category look for the new mango, lettuce, cupcake and more.

But you'll have to wait a little bit longer to actually start using the new emoji characters.

They will come later this year in a free software update.