Cell phone video captures crews trying to rescue dog in hot car in California

Cell phone video shows the moment firefighters tried to rescue a dog from a hot car in California.

It happened Tuesday in Sacramento to a parking lot where crews responded to a call from someone who spotted the dog.

When firefighters arrived, it was 114 degrees inside the car.

In the video, you can see and hear the dog panting as it sits on the floorboard trying to keep cool.

The crew made a makeshift lasso after the dog began to bark and refused to come out.

By that time the dog's owner came outside with her kids. She said she left the window down and thought it was fine.

Firefighters do not enforce the law, so they did not cite or fine the owner.

The fire department shared the video on Facebook writing: "Even with a window rolled down, the temperatures are still too hot for any animal or human to sit in a parked vehicle."