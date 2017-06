Motorists are being warned of an accident at the intersection of I-280 and Highway 61. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the ramp from US 61 to I-280 West is blocked due to a cement truck that rolled over on its side.

There is no word if anyone is hurt. It appears that the truck is the only vehicle that was involved in the accident.

