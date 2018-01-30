Cemetery carjackers target mourning man

A 75-year-old man was carjacked in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin cemetery in the middle of the day.

He hopes others learn to be aware, even in the most unlikely places.

"I feel I was violated and my wife was violated. The grave site is violated," says Dale Laabs.

Almost every day, Laabs visits his wife's grave at Valhalla Memorial Park. On Jan. 11 he was reading there when two men struck up a conversation about their father passing away the day before.

"I just said you have my condolences," Laabs said.

After asking about the cost of a grave, they had another question.

"'Hey is that your car?' and like a dummy, I said yeah. I should have said no," Laabs said.

It started to rain and he headed for his car. When Laabs got in, a man opened the passenger door and said he had a gun.

"And my reply was, 'Do what you want to do I'm 75 years old. I don't give a crap what you do anymore'," Laabs said.

