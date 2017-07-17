Centennial Bridge has a new name

It has been 16 years since Talbot passed away. In 2001, Talbot was working a road safety checkpoint and was killed by a hit and run driver.

On July 16, 2017, Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot received recognition for his service to the community and as an officer at the Centennial Bridge. The bridge was renamed in tribute to him.

"This is the place where he was actually killed they wanted to make sure that they had the bridge in memory of him. Mostly to remind the public that what we do is extremely dangerous; we're out there trying to serve the public, we're trying to keep everybody safe and unfortunately, that does include ourselves. Stanley Talbot made the ultimate sacrifice that night," said Illinois State Trooper Jason Wilson.

Troopers, friends, and family remembered Talbot at the Centennial Bridge. Talbots son and daughter Master Sergeant Dyan Talbot and Doug Talbot were also in attendance.

According to State Senator Neil Anderson, it took nearly two years for renaming to happen.

"This is an honor to do something like this for somebody of his Caliber not only as a trooper but as a man," said Anderson.

In January 2017, the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives approved the bill to name the bridge The Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.

The bridge will now have a sign in remembrance of Talbot.