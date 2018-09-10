Centennial Bridge lane closures for repairs

Getting across a bridge in the Quad Cities could be tricky this fall with River Drive closed in Moline until later this month and now, repair work on the Centennial Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says starting Sept. 11, 2018, it will begin work on the Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River. Other repairs will be made from under the bridge. That means daytime lane closures during the two months of work.

Driver as asked to slow down and use caution in work zones.

