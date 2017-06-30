Centennial Bridge to be renamed after MSGT Stanley Talbot

The ceremony dedicating the Rock Island Centennial Bridge as the Master Sergeant Stanley W. Talbot Memorial Bridge is scheduled for July 17, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. The dedication will take place at the Rock Island County Courthouse (northeast lawn), 210 15th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.

MSGT Stanley Talbot was killed on June 23, 2001, just after 1:30 AM. He was killed in a hit-and-run accident while supervising a roadside safety check at the foot of the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island.

Talbot was born in Kewanee. He graduated from Annawan High School in 1968 before attending Black Hawk College and Illinois State University. He served with Bloomington Police Department before attending the Illinois State Police Academy. He worked in Joliet before joining District 7 in East Moline. He served there until his death. Talbot's daughter, Dyan is a MSGT with the Illinois State Police now.

The bill to rename the Centennial Bridge in Talbot's honor was approved by the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives.