DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) — Athletic director Kurt Kreiter confirmed that Superintendent Dr. Dan Peterson sent a letter to the MAC administrators to request to join the conference. Central DeWitt is currently a member of the WaMac conference.
Burlington was just granted release from the conference this past Wednesday.
No say on when a vote of current MAC athletic directors will take place on the move.
Central DeWitt files to register for MAC conference
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) — Athletic director Kurt Kreiter confirmed that Superintendent Dr. Dan Peterson sent a letter to the MAC administrators to request to join the conference. Central DeWitt is currently a member of the WaMac conference.