Central Dewitt makes changes to school's conduct policy

At the end of 2017, the Central Dewitt school board adopted changes to the Good Conduct Code policy with stricter penalties regarding ineligibility for extracurricular activities.

An estimated eighty percent of students in the district are involved in at least one extracurricular activity.

Activities Director Kurt Krieter says important lessons like accountability and responsibility are often taught outside of the classroom.

"It's one of those valuable life skills that are going to be with them the rest of their lives," Krieter says.

Like most schools, Central Dewitt has a conduct code students must adhere to.

"When they're representing the school, we want them to maintain certain standards," he says.

A violation includes everything from drug and alcohol use to assault of any kind, to vandalism.

The Good Conduct Code is now a three-tiered system, instead of four.

The first offense means ineligibility for 6-9 weeks instead of 3-6. A second offense is now 12-15 weeks instead of 7-12.

If students commit a third offense, they are ineligible for the remainder of their high school career.

While the district says the changes are small, it is a stronger policy than before.

For student athletes, the school doesn't want students to be removed from a team entirely.

"We encourage them to stay part of the team, even though there's going to be some consequences as far as sitting from activities," Krieter adds. "We encourage our coaches to continue to talk to those kids about making good choices."

Additionally, students who are involved in non-athletic activities such as fine arts can also be deemed ineligible from participating.

The changes will take effect on March 1st, 2018.