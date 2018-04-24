Central High School on lockdown while police investigate shots fired near the school

Central High School is on lockdown following a shots fired incident near the school.

Dawn Saul, with the Davenport School District, tells TV-6 students are moving freely between classes and the lockdown was put in place as a precaution. Parents have been notified. No one will be allowed in or out of the building during this time.

We have reached out to police and they have confirmed they are investigating near Scott and 14th Streets due to a shots fired call. When asked if there were any damages or injuries, police say they were still investigating.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.