Central discus thrower breaks 40-year-old school record

Senior Lea Grady broke a 40-year-old Davenport Central school record this week in discus, throwing 134 feet, 11 inches.

"I hope to break some more of my own personal records throughout the season," Grady says.

She's about two feet shy of breaking the school's shot put record.

Her throwing coach, Juan Rangel, says she's improved immensely since she was a freshman.

"If you want to get better you have to focus and work at your sport," he believes. "That's how the great people get better."

When she first started, Grady wasn't anywhere near the athlete she is today.

"I wanted to quit because I didn't think I was good at it," she remembers. "I'm glad i stuck with it because look where I am now."

In addition to shot put and discus, Grady also sprints for the Blue Devils.

She hopes to continue competing at the collegiate level.

Coach Rangel says he expects incredible things from Grady.

"Sooner or later that little switch that every athlete has is gonna flip and she's just going to take off like a rocket," he believes.

Last season Grady finished 7th at the state track meet and hopes to return to Des Moines again this season.