Certain Goldfish Crackers recalled due to salmonella risk

A popular snack for kids is being recalled. Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling some of its Goldfish Crackers.

The company says there's a chance the products may be tainted with salmonella.

The four kinds of goldfish affected by this recall are: Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Extra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Extra Cheddar and Pretzel.

No related illnesses have been reported.

Some Ritz crackers products have also been voluntarily recalled due to a similar issue.