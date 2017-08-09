Chadwick Milledgeville District talks closing school, expanding other

The Chadwick Milledgeville School District #399 is dealing with declining enrollment and Superintendent Tim Schurman says that could mean closing a school.

According to Schurmann, the district has dropped 7 percent over the last five years, which could mean closing the junior high and elementary building in Chadwick and adding space to the Milledgeville building. The Milledgeville school currently houses an elementary school and the high school.

Additions to the Milledgeville building could include a gym, office space, lobby and locker rooms; as well as a new HVAC system and lighting improvements.

Schurmann tells us the cost would be around $11 million dollars, but the district still needs to acquire land that is north and west of the building.

According to Schurmann, the district is still working on financing. He says they can get $4 million in a federal, zero interest bonds that would go toward renovations.

If they close the Chadwick building, Schurmann says it would save district money. He says that money would go toward paying off alternative revenue bonds needed to pay for the rest of the project.

More could be decided on August 21 meeting.

Shurmann says the Chadwick school dates back to 1915, with an addition 1955. The Milledgeville school dates back to 1920 with additions in 1955 and the 60s.