Chalk Fest in downtown Davenport is turning 2nd Street into art today. The event is one of many taking place during Alternating Currents in Davenport.

The artists are given from noon until sunset and tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to finish their separate square of chalk art.

During their work, there is live music, food vendors and film screenings.

The event is free for the artists to participate and those competing can win up to $1,500 in cash prizes.